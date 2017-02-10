NA Standing Committee strengthens ties with Vietnam Fatherland Front

Overview of the meeting between NA Standing Committee and VFF leaders (Photo: VNA)

- Leaders of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) underlined the need to enhance their coordination in consolidating the national unity bloc in 2017 at a meeting on February 10.Discussing key tasks for the cooperation between the VFF and the NA Standing Committee this year, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and VFF President Nguyen Thien Nhan also looked to boost bilateral partnership to promote democracy in society, encourage innovation and care for the material and spiritual life of disadvantaged groups.The NA and NA Standing Committee will consult the VFF when making decision on major issues related to national policies and people’s interests, they said.The two sides will actively work together in collecting feedback for draft laws and legal documents, improving the quality of meetings between NA deputies and voters, and in supervising the government’s operations.Reports at the meeting noted that the close coordination between the NA Standing Committee and the VFF was an important factor to the success of the election of deputies to the 14th NA and People’s Councils at all levels in May, 2016.Also last year, the NA Standing Committee instructed law drafting agencies to fully implement the procedures of consulting the VFF and its member organisations on draft laws and ordinances. In accordance to the 2015 Law on the VFF, the VFF for the first time organized the collection of social feedback for two draft laws before they were submitted to the NA.-VNA