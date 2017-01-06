NA Standing Committee to convene 6th session

The 5th session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National Assembly. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Standing Committee of the 14th National Assembly will convene its 6th session on January 9.



During the three-day sitting, the committee will devote most of the time to law building work.



The committee will give opinions on contentious issues in several draft laws, including the revised law on the State’s compensation responsibility, the revised law on legal assistance, the law on foreign trade management, the law on support for small- and medium-sized enterprises and the revised law on management and use of State assets, among others.



The committee will also consider and approve some NA Standing Committee’s resolutions.



A list of projects in the mid-term public investment plan for 2016-2020 and allocation of investment for each project in the list will be tabled for scrutinisation.-VNA