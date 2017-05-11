National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the 9th meeting of the NA Standing Committee (Photo: VNA)

– The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee will finalise preparations for the 14th-tenure parliament’s upcoming third session during its 10th meeting from May 15-17.During the meeting, the NA Standing Committee is set to give opinions on a report giving additional assessment of the implementation of the socio-economic development and state budget plan for 2016. They will also review the realisation of the socio-economic development and state budget plan so far this year.Other issues on the agenda include a draft decree of the Government stipulating some special mechanisms and policies for Hai Phong city, and a draft resolution on the settlement of bad debt at credit institutions and on state budget balance in 2015.The NA Standing Committee is going to discuss a report on the supervision of the handling of voter’s opinions sent to the parliament’s second session last November.Members of the committee will look into the North-South expressway project and amendments to a draft law revising and supplementing a number of articles of the 2015 Penal Code.The NA’s third session is scheduled to begin on May 22. -VNA