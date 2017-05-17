NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the closing ceremony of the 10th session of the 14th National Assembly Standing Committee (Source: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The 10th session of the 14th National Assembly Standing Committee closed in Hanoi on May 17 after completing all preparations for the legislature’s third sitting. The 10th session of the 14th National Assembly Standing Committee closed in Hanoi on May 17 after completing all preparations for the legislature’s third sitting.

In her closing remarks, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan asked the President, the Government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, the Council of Ethnic Affairs and other Committees of the NA and relevant agencies to acquire opinions of the NA Standing Committee in order to finalise reports presented at the session.

The reports cover different aspects such as the country’s socio-economic situation, the State budget, the treaty and protocol on land borderline and markers between Vietnam and Laos, and the draft law on amendments and supplements to some articles of the 2015 Penal Code, among others.

Such documents must be completed before the opening of the NA’s third session slated for May 22, she said.

The top legislator said the NA’s Committee for Deputy Affairs effectuated personnel resolutions following conclusions made by the NA Standing Committee.

The NA Standing Committee also agreed on the need for the Government to issue a decree on special financial mechanisms and policies for the northern port city of Hai Phong, she added.



Earlier the same day, the committee continued giving its feedback on the State budge balance in 2015.



NA Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien said the committee agreed with the total collection, spending, State budget overspending as well as public debts as reported by the Government.-VNA