NA Standing Committee’s 5th session decides key issues

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the NA Standing Committee's closing sitting (Photo: quochoi.vn)

– The Standing Committee of the 14th National Assembly concluded its fifth session in Hanoi on December 22.During the session, participants commented on the outcomes of the NA’s second session and preparations for the next session.They acknowledged that the second session has completed a large part of its agenda in an innovative, democratic and responsible manner that was widely supported by voters.The feedback will be included in the NA’s reports on its second session sent to NA deputies and other State bodies.Members of the NA Standing Committee also discussed a draft resolution of their agency on the promulgation of a coordination mechanism between the People’s Supreme Court and the Defence Ministry concerning the management of the organization of military courts.Regarding a government’s draft decree on exclusive financial and budget policies for Hanoi, they noted that some regulations are not specifically designed for the city.They proposed the Government clarifying scope, content and mechanism of the policies, particularly that on the decentralization of power.Listening to a report on the implementation of Resolution 1052 on directions, tasks and measures to boost international integration, the NA Standing Committee spoke highly of the Government’s efforts in undertaking the resolution.It said after nearly one year since the resolution was put into action, integration work has progressed across multiple spheres, contributing significantly to Vietnam’s socio-economic growth and increased position at the global state.The committee also pointed to a number of shortcomings that need clarification of their causes and measures to tackle.The NA deputies agreed to technically adopt a resolution on adjustments of a 2016 plan for obtaining international loans.At the closing sitting, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and each committee member donated at least one-day salary to flood victims in the central region.-VNA