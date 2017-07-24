NA, State leaders present gifts to policy beneficiaries

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan visited and presented gifts to policies beneficiaries in Hai Duong (Source: VNA)

- National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan visited and presented gifts to policies beneficiaries in the northern province of Hai Duong on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27).The NA leader visited a number of heroic mothers, martyrs’ families and invalids in Sao Do ward, Chi Linh town; and Phu Dien commune, Nam Sach district.The NA leader expressed her deep gratitude to heroic martyrs, invalids and people who rendered services to the nation for their great contributions to the national liberation and development.She affirmed that the Party and State will pay more attention to supporting the national contributors.Earlier the same day, the top legislator laid a wreath at the Monument to Martyrs in Sao Do ward, Chi Linh town.The same day, Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh visited and presented gifts to heroic mothers and families of martyrs in the Mekong Delta province of Long An.-VNA