National Assembly Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien (R) welcomes President of the Board of Audit of Japan Teruhiko Kawato on July 24 (Photo: VNA)

– National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien valued the cooperation between the State Audit of Vietnam (SAV) and the Board of Audit of Japan while receiving a delegation of the Japanese board in Hanoi on July 24.Hien said the SAV, founded by the NA of Vietnam, operates independently and in line with law. It audits the management and use of public finance and assets, helping to ensure the transparency of the State’s financial activities and prevent corruption.Leaders of the Vietnamese parliament always create the best possible conditions for the SAV to perform its duties, he affirmed.He asked the two audit agencies to step up coordination in auditing joint projects of Vietnam and Japan and strengthen their ties within bilateral and multilateral frameworks.The NA Vice Chairman expressed his hope for more support from the Board of Audit so that the SAV can further engage in training activities of the Japanese side and the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI), and fulfill its role as a member of the ASOSAI Governing Board for 2015-2024 and the ASOSAI Chairman for 2018-2021.For his part, President of Japan’s Board of Audit Teruhiko Kawato said he believes the cooperation between the two countries, as well as between the SAV and his board, will continue developing, thus enhancing the friendship and understanding between the Vietnamese and Japanese people.-VNA