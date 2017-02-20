NA Vice Chairwoman renews resolve to foster ties with Cuba

National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong (L) and CPC First Secretary Raul Castro Ruz (Source: VNA)

– National Assembly Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong reaffirmed her determination to foster ties with the Cuban legislature via specific actions during a meeting with First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) Raul Castro Ruz in Havana on February 19.She informed the host of the outcomes of her working sessions with Second Secretary of the CPC and First Vice President of the Council of State and the Council of Ministers of Cuba Jose Ramon Machado Ventura, Politburo member and President of the National Assembly of People’s Power Esteban Lazo and several local leaders, as well as the latest socio-political and economic situation in Vietnam.Raul Castro, who is also President of the Council of State and the Council of Ministers, expressed wish to strengthen ties between the two legislatures to improve their working efficiency, adding that Vietnam’s political, economic and Party building experiences provide invaluable lessons for Cuba.Amid the global complicated developments, he stressed the need to strengthen Party building and ideological consensus between the Party and NA to launch new guidelines in the principle of firmly and consistently safeguarding independence and self-reliance.He noted that he has closely tracked Vietnam’s situation, especially the 12th National Party Congress, and attaches importance to the fight against corruption, in which leaders’ exemplary role is a crucial factor.The host also lauded Vietnam’s experience in renovation, diversification and multilateralisation of ties for the benefit of the people.Earlier, Phong visited Matanzas province – one of the Cuban leading economic localities, and held a working session with President of the People’s Power Provincial Assembly Tania Leon.Leon presented an overview of major features of ties between provincial authorities, Party organisations, all-level trade unions with foreign enterprises; local development strategies for the tourism and oil and gas sectors; the working mechanism of cooperatives; and the new economic form in the process of updating socio-economic models in Cuba.Phong wished for deeper discussions on Matanzas development strategy with Vietnamese localities, especially in ensuring the ecological environment in economic development.During a working session with the Vietnamese embassy in Cuba, Phong briefed the outcomes of her activities in the host country and reminded embassy staff to stand united and maintain the exemplarity of Vietnam-Cuba ties.The same day, Phong left Havana for the home country, concluding her official visit to Cuba.-VNA