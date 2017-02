Tennis player Ly Hoang Nam (Source: VNA)



– Tennis player Ly Hoang Nam was ousted from the China F3 Men’s Futures’ first singles round match on Febuary 27 in Anning city.Nam was defeated 6-0, 4-6, 3-6 by No 4 seed Lee Kuan-yi of Chinese Taipei in 2 hours and 26 minutes.Earlier, his fellow Vietnamese Trinh Linh Giang was knocked out in the second qualification round.Nam will play with his regular partner Sun Fajing, seeded No 4, in the doubles event on February 28.They will face Chinese pair Wang Ruikai and Wang Ruixuan in the first round.-VNA