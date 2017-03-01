Nam Dinh work to hinder spread of A/H5N1 virus

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The northern province of Nam Dinh is making efforts to curb outbreaks of the A/H5N1 avian flu virus, which have been recorded in Vu Ban and Truc Ninh districts.The local Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said the disease has hit the province several times since 2013.In March 2013, the virus was detected in Yen Phu commune, Y Yen district, causing the destruction of 267 domesticated birds to prevent the disease spreading.It reappeared in February 2014, between January and October 2015, and in December 2016, leading to the deaths of 5,230 birds.Since the beginning of 2017, the number of culled poultry has exceeded 9,100.According to Hoang To Nga, deputy head of the local agricultural body, shifting weather between seasons coupled with farmers’ neglect of vaccinations and small-scale farming were the major causes of the outbreaks.Waterfowl farming areas, poultry markets and former disease-hit areas are predicted to be at high risk of infection in the coming months, especially April and May.The local steering committee for disease prevention has worked to tighten regulations on food safety at slaughterhouses and markets, and urged every district to prepare for outbreaks.Local districts have been implementing a state-funded campaign of 1.5 million vaccine injections for poultry in disease-hit localities, while farmers have been asked to shift to concentrated farming away from residential areas.-VNA