Nam enters 2nd round of China F2 Men’s Futures

Top Vietnamese tennis player Ly Hoang Nam. (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Top Vietnamese tennis player Ly Hoang Nam earned a berth in the second round of the China F2 Men’s Futures tournament in China on February 22.



Nam, who has risen three places from the 634th to 631st in the world rankings, beat No 5 seed Franco Agameone of Argentina, world No 473, 6-3, 6-3 in the first round of the men’s singles category.



In the next round, Nam will face Yang Tsung-hua, world No 684, of Chinese Taipei.



Earlier, Nam and his partner, Sun Fajing of China, who are the No 4 pair, were defeated by Huang Liang-chi of Chinese Taipei and Issei Okamura of Japan 6-7, 2-6 in the first match in the men’s doubles category.-VNA