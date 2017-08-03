Nam enters quarter-finals of Thailand tennis event

Tennis player Ly Hoang Nam (Photo: mediacdn.vn)

– Vietnam’s top tennis player Ly Hoang Nam advanced to the quarter-finals of the Thailand F4 Futures tennis tournament in Nonthaburi province on August 2.The No 1 seed Nam easily beat Kerdlaphee Kittirat of the hosts 6-2, 6-1 in 58 minutes in the second round.Nam’s next rival will be No 7 seed Lee Kuan-Yi of Chinese Taipei.Earlier, Nam crushed Noh Sang-woo of the Republic of Korea 6-2, 6-2 in their first-round match.Nam is Southeast Asia’s No 1 tennis player with No 471 in the world.-VNA