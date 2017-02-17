Nam fails in singles, enters semi-finals in F1 doubles

Vietnamese tennis player Ly Hoang Nam (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnamese player Ly Hoang Nam could not manage an upset at the China F1 Men’s Futures tennis event on February 16.



Nam was beaten 5-7, 1-6 by No 1 seed Danilo Petrovic of Serbia in the second round match.



However, he will still play in the doubles event. Nam and his partner Sun Fajing defeated Chinese pair Wang Aoxiong and Wu Hao 6-2, 6-1 in the first round and beat No 3 seed duo Wang Chuhan and Yang Tsung-Huato 6-1, 6-2 in the quarter-finals.



They will next face No 2 seed Marco Bortolloti and Nino Serdarusic in the semi-finals.-VNA

