Nam to play singles, doubles in China F2 tennis event

Ly Hoang Nam is to play in the China F2 Men’s Futures (File photo)

- Vietnamese tennis player Ly Hoang Nam will kick off his competing in China F2 Men’s Futures tournament on February 20 in Anning city.Nam and his partner, Sun Fajing, who are the No 4 pair, will face Huang Liang-chi and Issei Okamura in the first match of the men’s doubles event.In the F1 event last week, Nam and Sun entered the semi-finals.Nam will also play No 5 seed Franco Agamenone of Argentina in the first match of the singles category.His teammate, Trinh Linh Giang, on February 18 failed to make the final round after one win and one loss in the qualification.The tournament, played on clay courts, will provide prizes of 15,000 USD to the athletes. It will wrap up on February 26.-VNA