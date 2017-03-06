National Women’s Congress – chance for women to raise voice

Representatives at a women's congress (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Women’s Congress in the 2017-2022 tenure, scheduled to take place from March 7-9 in Hanoi, is a chance for delegates who represent women from all walks of life, ethnic groups, religions, ages and professions to share experiences and ideas on further bettering women’s movements in the country.



Y Giang, head of the Woman Union of Ro Khoi village in Sa Thay district, Central Highlands Kon Tum province, held that the efficiency of the union at local levels remain poor, as officials have poor experience, knowledge as well as presentation skills.



She said she hopes the congress will help seek specific support policies for women in the new tenure, while diversifying operation forms to expand coverage and attract more members.



She also proposed that the congress focus more on gender issues and find measures for the effective implementation of the Law on Gender Equality. At the same, the union should pay more attention to vocational training and the creation of jobs for women, as well as the training of skills and profession for local officials in remote and mountainous areas.



Meanwhile, President of the Women Union of Nha Trang city, south central Khanh Hoa province, Nguyen Thi Khanh Hoa suggested that the congress should work out measures to help women in production and economic development through providing capital and suitable production models.



According to Hoa, it is crucial to help eradicate illiteracy among women and improve their knowledge, while helping them access science and technology.



She stressed the need to promote the role of the union at all levels in assisting officials of the union to overcome difficulties to join political activities at all levels.



At the same time, Tran Thi Phuong Hoa, President of the Hanoi Women Union, said that in recent years, the training and appointment of women to important positions should be strengthened.



Particularly, the union should enhance its role in representing and protecting the legitimate rights and interest of women.



According to Hoa, to improve the quality of social criticism of the fatherland front, representatives of the Women’s Union at all levels should be members in advisory councils on policy and law making to raise their voice during the drafting process.



Sharing Hoa’s opinions, President of the Dak Lak Women Union Nguyen Thi Thu Nguyet said that supervision and criticism activities of the union will help women promote their rights through the timely adjustments of laws and policies.-VNA