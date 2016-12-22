Nearly 2.4 bln USD poured into Quang Ninh in 2016

A plant producing fiber in the Texhong Hai Ha IP, Quang Ninh province (Source: Internet)



– An estimated 54.4 trillion VND (nearly 2.4 billion USD) was invested in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh in 2016, including 11.9 trillion VND (523.6 million USD) in foreign direct investment (FDI), up 10.2 percent year-on-year.According to the provincial Department of Planning and Investment, the local authorities granted new investment licences and approved capital additions to 28 domestic projects and 20 foreign-invested ones, with respective registered capitals of over 17.7 trillion VND (778.8 million USD) and 567.3 million USD.Noteworthy projects included a complex of seaports and industrial parks (IP) worth 330.4 million USD in the Mac Dynasty Lagoon area, a dyeing and garment factory costing 77.41 million USD and a 50 million USD wash-cloth and bath towel plant in the Texhong Hai Ha IP.The Department said the local investment and business climate has been improved remarkably, contributing to increasing the confidence of businesses and investors.In the coming time, the province is working to lure more investors, especially those from Singapore, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).-VNA