– The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) organised 14 auctions of Government bonds in July, raising 15.17 trillion VND (667.48 million USD) which fell by 32 percent from the previous month.While five-year bonds were sold with annual interest rates of between 4.48 and 4.9 percent, annual interest rates for seven-, 10- and 15-year bonds are 4.95-5.19 percent, 5.38 percent and 5.75-6.25 percent, respectively.The sold 20- and 30-year bonds bear the respective interest rates of 5.82-6.55 percent and 6.22-6.65 percent per annum.The interest rates dropped sharply compared to those in June, down 0.42 percent for five-year bonds, 0.25 percent for seven-year bonds, 0.27 percent for 10-year bonds, 0.55 percent for 15-year bonds, 0.85 percent for 20-year bonds, and 0.88 percent for 30-year bonds.On the secondary market, more than 1.02 billion G-bonds worth some 110 trillion VND (4.84 billion USD) were sold via outright transactions in July, down 1.3 percent in value from June.Meanwhile, over 988 million G-bonds worth 98.8 trillion VND (4.35 billion USD) were sold via repo transactions, down 0.42 percent in value from June.-VNA