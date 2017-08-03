Workers handle handmade leather shoes in Hai Duong province. (Source: VNA)

– As many as 72,953 new enterprises were established in the first seven months of this year with a total registered capital of 690.74 trillion VND (30.39 billion USD), an annual increase of 13.8 percent in the number of enterprises and 39 percent in registered capital.But experts said the growth rate of new firms and registered capital in the first seven months of 2017 had dropped sharply against the increase of 23.3 percent and 54.7 percent, respectively, in the first seven months of 2016.According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Department for Business Registration Management, during the January-July period, 21,383 enterprises registered to expand their investment capital with a total supplemented capital of 979.73 trillion VND (43.15 billion USD).The average registered capital per enterprise was reported at 9.5 billion, up 22.2 percent over the same period last year.The department said the number of newly-established enterprises has increased in almost every sector compared to the corresponding period last year, including 2,706 new enterprises in the real estate sector, up 68 percent; 812 new firms in the financial, banking and insurance sector, up 31 percent; and 385 new ones in the health sector, up 31 percent.Only the shipping and warehouse sector witnessed a 6 percent decrease in the number of newly-established enterprises.Meanwhile, 17,549 enterprises nationwide resumed operations in the first seven months of the year, an annual increase of 5 percent. However, 15,866 enterprises registered for the temporary suspension of business activities, up 16 percent over the same period last year, while 27,408 others ceased operations or are waiting to be dissolved, up 21 percent over the same period last year.A few sectors reported a higher number of workers compared to the same period last year, including the financial, banking and insurance sector, up 48 percent; the health and social work sector, up 34 percent; the education and training sector, up 26 percent.The total number of registered workers by newly-established enterprises in the January-July period was over 720,700, down 3.2 percent against the same period last year.-VNA