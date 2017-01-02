Nearly 80 killed by traffic accidents during New Year holiday

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

- During the three-day calendar New Year 2017 holiday, the country saw 93 traffic accidents which killed 79 people and injured 54 others, according to the Traffic Police Department.Of which, there are 91 road accidents, claiming 77 lives and injuring 54 others.On January 2, 21 people died and 23 others were injured as a result of 30 road accidents. Two other people were killed in two railway accidents.The same day, police dealt with 3,551 traffic violations, seized 21 cars and 317 motorbikes, revoked 276 driving licences and collected 2.9 billion VND (127,368 USD) in fines.Waterway traffic police also handled 115 violations, collecting 97.5 million VND (4.28 million USD).-VNA