Nearly 9 mln USD donated ahead of War Invalids & Martyrs Day

President of the VFF Central Committee Tran Thanh Man speaks at the meeting on July 24 to review the movement of calling for the public to express gratitude to revolutionary contributors (Photo: VNA)

– More than 197 billion VND (8.7 million USD) has been donated to the Gratitude Fund, which is an outcome of a movement beginning in late April to call on all people to express gratitude to revolutionary contributors.The movement is to mark 70 years of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947).The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee said on July 24 that 18,958 houses have been built or repaired for contributors to the revolution at a total cost of 736 billion VND (32.4 million USD).About 207,980 gift packages worth over 121 billion VND (5.3 million USD) have also been presented to policy beneficiary families and revolutionary contributors nationwide.The VFF and its member organisations have actively coordinated with other agencies and organisations to carry out gratitude activities which have also received strong support from the public, the VFF Central Committee noted.Addressing the meeting to review the movement, President of the VFF Central Committee Tran Thanh Man said the drive is to show latter generations’ sentiment and responsibility towards revolutionary contributors. It is also an occasion to promote patriotism, national pride and the gratitude-showing tradition.He asked ministries, sectors, organisations and VFF committees at all levels to continue with the movement and consider it a regular task.He also urged them to push ahead with fine-tuning and implementing relevant policies, ensure all revolutionary contributors receive regulated benefits, and encourage war invalids, martyrs’ relatives and contributors to take part in social and economic activities.-VNA