Needy people ensured warm Tet holiday

– Taking care of people, especially the needy and vulnerable, during the Lunar New Year (Tet), is the responsibility of all-level Party Committees and local authorities, an official has said.In November 2016, the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs directed localities to use local budgets to support needy households during Tet, Deputy Minister Nguyen Trong Dam told the press in Hanoi on January 5.He revealed that 40 provinces had submitted Tet preparation plans for needy people, noting that natural disasters, including long-lasting floods, harmed agricultural production, especially in the central and Central Highlands regions.The official said 67,000 tonnes of rice have been provided for people affected by saltwater intrusion and marine environmental incident in the central region.Nearly 431 billion VND (19 million USD) will be used to assist people with significant contributions to the national revolutionary cause.The Vietnam General Confederation of Labour will encourage businesses to give Tet bonus to workers and facilitate their travelling, Dam said.The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee promulgated a plan to ensure a warm Tet for low-income households, especially in remote, border, island and natural disaster prone areas.The Committee will present more than 6,000 gift packages worth 3.5 billion VND (154,315 USD) to support poor families and centres taking care of orphans and the disabled.4,500 gifts worth nearly 2.3 billion VND (101,407 USD) will also be presented to impoverished families in the northern, central, southwestern and Central Highlands regions./.