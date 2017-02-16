Netherlands wants stronger ties with Vietnam

Ambassador Ngo Thi Hoa (R) and Peter Potman, director of the Asia and Oceania Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands (Source: VNA)

– The Netherlands attaches importance to further developing relations with Vietnam, senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Vietnam’s newly-appointed ambassador to the country Ngo Thi Hoa.During the diplomat’s recent courtesy visits, Dutch officials affirmed that the ministry will continue supporting the Royal Family, Government, ministries and sectors and enterprises of the Netherlands to enhance cooperation with Vietnam.Vietnam and the Netherlands have always supported each other in international and regional issues of common concern, they stressed.While expressing her joy at the fruitful development of the bilateral ties across fields, the Vietnamese diplomat pledged to make all-out efforts to promote the relationship.After presenting her credentials to the Dutch King on January 25, Ambassador Hoa met with the General Director of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Ahmet Uzumcu, and the General Secretary of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague, Hugo Hans Siblesz.Hosts briefed guest on the operation of the OPCW and the PCA.They appreciated Vietnam’s effective cooperation with the agencies, hoping that the links between Vietnam with the OPCW and the PCA will be further fostered in the coming time.Ambassador Hoa took the occasion to thank Ahmet Uzumcu and Hugo Hans Siblesz for their contributions to strengthening the ties between Vietnam and their organizations.-VNA