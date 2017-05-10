Authorised force is working on the avian flu outbreaka in Duc Xuyen hamlet, Krong No district, Dak Nong province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Three more avian flu outbreaks have been recorded in the Central Highlands provinces of Dak Lak and Dak Nong, according to the Department of Animal Health under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

A/H5N1 avian flu outbreaks were found at two farms in Ea Rop and Ea Tmot communes in Ea Sup district in Dak Lak province, with more than 2,200 ducks culled.

Another was detected at four farms in Duc Xuyen commune, Krong No district, Dak Nong province on May 3, leading to 250 poultry and 1,800 ducks being destroyed.

So far, Vietnam has discovered seven A/H5N1 outbreaks in 11 farms in five provinces of Cao Bang, Vinh Long, Quang Ninh, Dak Lak and Dak Nong in the last three weeks.

The Department also warned of high risk of infection of new avian flu virus strains, such as A/H7N9, A/H5N2, and A/H5N8 to Vietnam via illegal transport of poultry, particularly in northern border provinces and other provinces prone to poultry smuggling.



It urged localities to be proactive in preventing avian influenza and to strengthen their supervision to detect and handle outbreaks.-VNA