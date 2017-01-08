New Delhi exchange camp connects Vietnamese, Indian artists

The logo that wins a logo design contest marking 45 years of Vietnam-India relations

– Vietnamese and Indian painters have joined together at an exchange camp held at the Vietnamese Embassy in New Delhi, as part of activities marking 45 years of their countries’ diplomatic ties (January 7, 1972).The event also attracted representatives from the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, foreign visitors and local media.The artists displayed the best of their works, including ones created right at the camp. They also shared knowledge about painting.At an exchange on late January 7, Vietnamese Ambassador Ton Sinh Thanh said India boasts a great culture which has inspired many artists. Vietnamese painters and photographers’ participation in exhibitions and exchanges with Indian peers was a contribution to bilateral ties which have been lifted to a comprehensive strategic partnership last September since culture is a pillar in this relationship.He also wished the two countries’ friendship and connections, including in culture, would continue to flourish in the future.Luong Xuan Doan, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fine Arts Association, expressed his admiration for the Indian culture and appreciation for India’s warm welcome towards his delegation.He also thanked the Vietnamese Embassy for entrusting the Vietnamese artists with organising a big painting and photo exhibition in India as this was the first of a series of activities celebrating bilateral diplomatic relations in 2017.Vietnamese artists will work harder to introduce works imbued with national identities to people in India and around the world, he added.On January 4, the Vietnamese painters and photographers had an exchange with their Indian peers at Art Centrix Space in New Delhi. They will also hold an exhibition in Kolkata city, the Indian state of West Bengal, from January 9-11.-VNA