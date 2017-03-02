New firms increase in first two months

Illustrative photo (Photo: VOV)

- Some 14,450 firms were newly established in the country in the first two months of this year, a year-on-year increase of 3.9 percent, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported.These new firms registered total capital of 152.6 trillion VND (6.7 billion USD) for production and business, an increase of 35 percent against the same period last year.During the same period, average investment surged by 29.9 percent year-on-year to 10.6 billion VND per firm.Meanwhile, existing enterprises registered to increase their capital by 181.3 trillion VND in total, bringing total registered capital of all enterprises nationwide up to 333.9 trillion VND in the first two months of this year.Additionally, in the first two months, 7,977 enterprises resumed production and business following a temporary halt in operations.Many industries witnessed strong growth in newly-registered capital during the first two months against the same period last year.They included the real estate industry, up 43.4 percent in number of new firms and 63.8 percent in newly-registered capital; healthcare, up 27.4 percent and 134.4 percent; services sector, up 16 percent and 196.9 percent; and construction sector, up 9.9 percent and 61.2 percent; as well as finance, banking and insurance sector, up 1.5 percent and 49.4 percent; and processing and manufacturing industry, up 4.2 percent and 45.8 percent, respectively.The GSO said the number of new firms decreased in the sectors of art, entertainment, accommodation and catering services, as well as retail and repair of automobiles.It also said in the first two months, 16,396 enterprises were forced to temporarily halt operations, a decrease of 0.5 per cent compared with the same period last year.Some 2,524 enterprises were required to be dissolved in the first two months, a year-on-year increase of 14.9 per cent, including small-sized units with capital under 10 billion VND per firm in the sectors of agriculture, entertainment, accommodation and catering, as well as mining, transport and logistics.-VNA