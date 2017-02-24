New flower trading centre to be set up

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - This year, the Sai Gon Trading Group (SATRA) plans to open a flower trading centre at Binh Dien Wholesale Market on an area of 14 hectares at a cost of 700billion VND (31 million USD).



The centre will have market stalls for rent and provide many convenient services.



Next year, the centre will also coordinate with the Da Lat flower trading centre in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong to form a new supply chain for flowers.



SATRA has invested in building infrastructure and logistic systems at Binh Dien Wholesale Market and will assist businesses that need to relocate from the inner city with suitable spots.



Trang, deputy director of the Department of Industry and Trade, said that last year the department had provided district authorities with documents on the clearance of temporary markets.



Twenty-one districts in the city have reported their plans and the department is urging the other districts to begin clearance plans soon.



Ho Thi Ky Flower Market, which is the city’s largest wholesale flower market, has more than 100 household stalls.



Dam Sen Flower Market has 55 businesses and provides about 15 tonnes of fresh flowers per day to many markets.-VNA