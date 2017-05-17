New home for rescued capitive bears in Vinh Phuc

Vietnam Bear Sanctuary in Tam Dao National Park, Vinh Phuc, the first of its kind in the country, is opening for visitors to raise public awareness of protecting the endangered species.
VNA
Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 17:00:20
Print
“Keep Hanoi Clean” green up capital city
Rare birds crowd in Tram Chim National Park
Hoi An ancient town in flood season
Cua Dai beach threatened by erosion and sea encroachment
Vietnam destroys trafficked elephant tusks, rhino horns
Flash flood hits Lao Cai, 10 missing
Trees uprooted by typhoon Mirinae
Seawater intrudes Ramsar sites in Mekong Delta