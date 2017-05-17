Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 17:13:40

Environment

New home for rescued capitive bears in Vinh Phuc

Vietnam Bear Sanctuary in Tam Dao National Park, Vinh Phuc, the first of its kind in the country, is opening for visitors to raise public awareness of protecting the endangered species.

