Disadvantaged children in Dak Lak province are supported with bicycles in 2015 (Photo: VNA)

– Children with special circumstances will receive support in the forms of medical care, social aid, education and training under Decree No. 56/2017/ND-CP approved recently by the Government.Beneficiaries of the Decree include orphans whose both parents have died; children who are abandoned and have no relatives; children with disabilities or living with HIV/AIDS; juvenile offenders or drug addicts; and children dropping out of school to earn their own living.Children who are victims of violence, labour exploitation, sexual abuse, and human trafficking; those from poor and near-poor families suffering dangerous diseases or diseases requiring long treatment; and migrant and refugee children, will also benefit from the decree.The target children are exempted from school fees and provided with support in schooling costs.The State will pay for all or a part of medical insurance premiums and expenses for medical examination for the beneficiary children in line with legal regulations on medical insurance and treatment.The State will also pay monthly allowances to individuals and families taking care of those children.Other kinds of support include legal assistance and psychological consulting and therapy.-VNA