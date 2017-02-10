New project on training officials in religious work

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The Prime Minister has approved a project on providing training to officials and public employees engaged in religious work during the 2017-2020 period.



The project targets public employees at agencies implementing State management of religious affairs at central, provincial and district levels, including Government’s Religious Committee under the Ministry of Home Affairs, religious affairs divisions of provincial-level Departments of Home Affairs, and district-level Division of Home Affairs.



Training will also be given to public employees and officials in charge of religious affairs at mass organisations such as the Vietnam Fatherland Front, the Vietnam Women’s Union, the Vietnam Farmers’ Union and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, along with those of the military and police.



The project will be implemented at 63 provinces and centrally-run cities with emphasis given to ethnic minority-inhabited areas and areas with religious problems, with a view to improving the knowledge and skills for officials in dealing with religion-related matters.



The goal of the project is to train 25,700 officials and public employees in the period.-VNA