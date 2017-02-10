New shiitake mushroom species found in Vietnam

A new species of Shiitake mushroom called Lentinula platinedodes has been found in Cat Tien National Park in Dong Nai and Lam Dong provinces (Photo: tuoitre.vn)

- A new species of Shiitake mushroom called Lentinula platinedodes has been found in Cat Tien National Park in Dong Nai and Lam Dong provinces.Associate professor Le Xuan Tham, a researcher specialising in fungi, told Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper on February 8 that his research group had identified the new species as the second Shiitake species in Vietnam and the eighth Shiitake species globally.Before the new species was found, Lentinula edodes was identified as a Shiitake species native to Vietnam, according to Tham.The research group worked with experts from the University of Toronto to analyse the spores of the Shiitake mushrooms at the Da Lat Nuclear Research Institute before their findings were published in international science magazines.-VNA