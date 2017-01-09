New shopping model for Saigon Co.op

Saigon Co.op and Saigon Co.op Investment-Development Company last Saturday launched Sense Market at the September 23 Park’s Zone B in HCM City’s District 1 (Photo: VNA)

- Saigon Co.op and Saigon Co.op Investment-Development Company has launched Sense Market, a new shopping model that combines food market and modern shopping places at the September 23 Park’s Zone B in HCM City’s District 1.

Opening from 8:30am to 10:00 pm daily, the Sense Market covers more than 5,000sq.m of the park’s underground and consists of the 1,500sq.m Asiana Food Town featuring nearly 100 street food booths selling foods of different countries, such as Vietnamese, Japanese, Thai, Lao, Cambodian, Indian and others, and Taka Plaza with 400 booths selling different kinds of products at reasonable prices.

Sense Market is also home to Co.op Food, a post-office service counter and foreign exchange counter.

To mark the opening, many promotions are available at many booths there.-VNA