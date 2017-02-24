New snail species discovered in Thai province

Bangkok (VNA/NNT) - Researchers at Mahasarakham University have discovered a new species of snail,which indicates the abundant ecosystem of Thailand’s northeastern region.

Asst Prof Dr Chanidaporn Tumpeesuwan and Dr Sakboworn Tumpeesuwan of the university’s Department of Biology and Dr Kitti Tanmuangpak of Loei Rajabhat University presented the discovery as Dr Kitti’s research thesis for his Doctor of Philosophy. The research findings were published in the 2017 Molluscan Research Journal.

The new snail has been given the scientific name of sesara triodon, or “Hoy Kaew Noi.” Its shell, ranging between 6 and 12 millimeters in size, is characterized as flat, smooth, and transparent. The inner opening of the shell contains protruding similar to 3 teeth, hence the scientific name sesara triodon, triodon meaning 3 teeth.

The Hoy Kaew Noi snail was discovered in Phupha Lom in Loei Province. Two other snails under the sesara genus have been discovered in the past. The sesara parva solem was found in 1966 in Doi Suthep of Chiang Mai Province and the sesara magalodon blandford was discovered in 1902 in Phitsanulok. The two species had 2 and 4 protruding teeth respectively.-VNA/NNT