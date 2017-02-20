New training courses designed for Samsung Vietnam

Nguyen Tat Thanh University 's students during a practice lesson (Photo: ntt.edu.vn)

– Vietnam’s Nguyen Tat Thanh University and Yeungjin University of the Republic of Korea (RoK) have coordinated to open a training course designed to meet requirements of Samsung Vietnam Company.

Two majors provided in the one–year course are Mould Manufacturing and Programming Applied Electronics, with 20 students holding undergraduate degree on Mechanics and Electronics recruited for each major.

During the first six months, students will receive theoretical lessons given by lecturers from Yeungjin University. They will take internship at Samsung Vietnam Company during the last six months.

After graduation, students will be granted certificates by Yeungjin University and given chances to work at Samsung Vietnam without being re-trained.

Those who are not eligible to work in Samsung Vietnam will be introduced to other RoK enterprises in Vietnam.-VNA