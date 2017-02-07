Newly-established firms register high capital in January

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Up to 8,990 firms were established nationwide with a total registered capital of 90.3 trillion VND (3.92 billion USD) in January, up 8.1 percent in number and 52.3 percent in capital value, according to the General Statistics Office.The total amount of registered and additional capital hit 204.9 trillion VND (8.9 billion USD) during the month, it said.The new firms operating in arts and entertainment saw a 2.4 percent rise in number and a 65.8 percent surge in registered capital.Up to 5,564 firms resumed their operations in the month, up 14.2 percent year-on-year.Meanwhile, 1,583 enterprises completed dissolution procedures, marking an 18.3 percent increase from 2016’s January. As many as 13,289 others halted their operations, up 6.7 percent against the same period last year.A representative from the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s Business Registration Management Agency said most of them registered a term halt and will return to their business later.The number of firms which temporarily stopped working or awaited dissolution fell year-on-year, including those operating in agro-forestry-fisheries (down 54.3 percent), lodging and catering services (down 38.4 percent), mining (37.5 percent), transport and warehouse (30.8 percent), and construction (28.3 percent).-VNA