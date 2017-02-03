Nghe An acknowledges expatriates’ devotion to local growth

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Dac Vinh speaks at the meeting with overseas Nghe An people on February 2 (Photo: VNA)

– Authorities of Nghe An province met on February 2 with Vietnamese expatriates who returned home to the central locality to celebrate the Lunar New Year, appreciating their contribution to local development.Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Dac Vinh said the authorities consider overseas Nghe An people an integral part of the province, a major boost to socio-economic development, and an important factor helping to tighten Nghe An’s friendship with foreign localities.He pledged the best possible conditions for expatriates to return to the province to invest and live. Nghe An is overhauling policies regarding overseas Vietnamese to call for their support.It hopes that expatriates will remain united, uphold Vietnam’s cultural identities and never forget their Vietnamese origin, he said, voicing the belief that they will keep contributing to Nghe An’s development and connect the province with other countries.More than 55,000 people from Nghe An work abroad, accounting for a large portion of total Vietnamese workers abroad.Overseas remittances sent by expatriates whose hometown is Nghe An exceeded 445 million USD in 2016, making this province one of the biggest sources of remittances in Vietnam.The province currently houses 11 projects with registered capital of nearly 7.9 trillion VND (349 million USD) invested by overseas Nghe An people.-VNA