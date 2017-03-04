Nghe An eyes over 100 investment projects

Inside Ton Hoa Sen factory at Dong Hoi industrial park (Photo: baonghean.vn)

– The central province of Nghe An aims to lure more than 100 investment projects with total registered capital of over 30 trillion VND (1.3 billion USD) in 2017 and create about 13,000 jobs.The local authorities have granted investment licences to 29 projects, valued at 6.9 trillion VND (302 million USD).The province is working to remove barriers to speed up the implementation of key projects like Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP), cement and agro-forestry-fishery processing projects. It also pays heed to disseminating guidelines and policies among people to facilitate land clearance process.Relevant agencies and localities are asked to set up inspection groups to supervise and speed up projects under the signed cooperation agreements.The province will focus its resources on developing essential infrastructure at industrial parks like Tho Loc, Dong Hoi, Hoang Mai, Nghia Dan and Song Dinh. Priority has also been given to completing infrastructure at the Thai-invested Hemaraj industrial zone.Last year, 141 projects worth 35.4 trillion VND (1.5 billion USD) landed in the locality.Nghe An is currently home to big projects, including Ton Hoa Sen factory at Dong Hoi industrial park, Song Lam cement plant and the Republic of Korea’s Hitex garment company.-VNA