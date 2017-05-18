Nghe An: Festival honours late President Ho Chi Minh

Young people carry photos of President Ho Chi Minh at the festival (Source: VNA)

- “Le hoi Lang Sen” (Sen Village Festival 2017) opened in Kim Lien commune, Nam Dan district, the central province of Nghe An on May 17 as part of activities to mark the 127th birthday of late President Ho Chi Minh (May 19).The event features a wide range of events such as incense-offering ceremonies at the Uncle Ho Statue and the Kim Lien relic site, a procession carrying photos of President Ho Chi Minh, a parade, traditional games, film screenings, sporting events, photo exhibitions, and kite flying.The highlight of the festival, that runs until May 19, is expected to be the performances of nine art troupes from across the nation.The annual Sen Village Festival, first held in 2003, helps visitors from across the country and abroad to understand more about the life of President Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam’s preeminent hero and a world cultural icon.The Information and Communications Publishing House under the Ministry of Information and Communication has recently launched two books to mark the 127th birthday of the President and the 70th anniversary his book “Changing Working Style”.The books are entitled “Historic and practical values of Changing Working Style” and “Outstanding individuals in learning and following President Ho Chi Minh's moral example”.-VNA