Nghe An province takes action to curb avian flu

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– Dien Chau district in central Nghe An province has stepped up preventive measures against A/H5N1 avian flu after hundreds of ducks were found infected with the disease last week.On February 3, 60 ducks were found dead due to illness and 40 others were infected with disease at a farm belonging to Dang Van Suat in Dien Thang commune.A flock of nearly 450 ducks being raised by Suat were culled.Other 500 flu-infected ducks belonging to Nguyen Manh Hung in Dien Loc commune were also culled last week.Local authorities have isolated the two pestholes to prevent the outbreak from spreading to nearby areas.The provincial Department of Animal Health has provided 60 litres of sprayed chemicals and 20,000 vaccine doses for poultry bird injections in Dien Loc commune.-VNA