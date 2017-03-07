Nghe An strives to have 225 new-style rural communes by 2020

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Nghe An (VNA) – The central province of Nghe An has set a goal of having 225 communes and three districts recognised as new-style rural areas by 2020.

In 2017, building new-style rural areas has been set as a focus of all provincial departments and sectors.

Nam Dan district, along with three communes of Kim Lien, Son Thanh and Quynh Doi have been chosen to become new-style rural area models in the province.

Each commune categorised as a new-style rural area will be presented a welfare facility worth 500 million VND (21,930 USD) while each new-style rural district will have a facility worth two billion VND (87,723 USD).

The national programme on building new-style rural areas, initiated by the Government in 2010, includes 19 criteria on socio-economic development, politics and defence, aiming to boost rural areas of Vietnam.

The criteria cover infrastructure development, production capacity improvement, environmental protection and cultural value promotion.-VNA