The perspective of the BID Pristine Resort to be built in the central province of Thanh Hoa’s Nghi Son Economic Zone (Photo: VNA)

- The People’s Committee of the central province of Thanh Hoa has given its in-principle approval to the BID Pristine Resort to invest in the Nghi Son Economic Zone (EZ).Located in Hai Hoa beach amidst natural beauty, the 500 billion VND (22.2 million USD) project, with its unique design, covers an area of 8.7ha. The BID Pristine Resort is expected to become one of the first hi-end resorts in the Nghi Son Economic Zone.Tran Anh Duc, BID Group’s construction director, said the resort would include 400 rooms having five-star standards, restaurants and other services. The facilities would meet the demand of tourists and foreign specialists working in the EZ.Duc affirmed that the BID Pristine Resort would become an ideal location for ecotourism, also combining forest and sea conservation.The construction is scheduled to start in the last quarter of the year and become operational in 2020. The project is expected to contribute to the province’s development.-VNA