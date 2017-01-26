Nguyen Hue flower street opens in HCM City

Visitors at Nguyen Hue flower street (Photo: VNA)



– Nguyen Hue flower street was opened in Ho Chi Minh City on January 25 in celebration of the traditional Lunar New Year 2017.National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh participated in the event.Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Thu said the event, the 14th of its kind, becomes a cultural tradition of the southern metropolis, which aims to depict a dynamic, modern and peace-loving city.The street stretches from Le Thanh Ton street to Ton Duc Thang with a total length of about 720 meters.It is divided into three sections featuring different sub-themes: Spring in the city named after President Ho Chi Minh; modern-civilized city; and glorious inspiration.The area around the statue of late President Ho Chi Minh is decorated with 36 yellow apricot (a typical flower in Tet holiday in the south), peach (a typical flower during Tet in the north) and lotus (the national flower).A family of 17 chickens, including a cock, a hen and 15 chicks is also put on display as a sacred animal of the Year of the Rooster.The flower street also features the national traditional cultural value with “mam ngu qua” (five-fruit tray), “banh chung” (square sticky rice cake), and “banh tet” (round glutinous rice cake).The event will run until January 31.-VNA