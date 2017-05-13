Cyclists sprint to the finish line of the third stage of the Return to Countryside An Giang event on May 12 (Photo: VNA)

- Nguyen Minh Viet of southern Binh Duong province finished first the third stage of the Return to Countryside An Giang cycling tournament on May 12.Viet completed the 120km stage from Thu Dau Mot City, Binh Duong to Kien Tuong town of Long An province with a time of 3hr 6.16min.He was followed by Yoeun Phi Yuth of Cambodia and Nguyen Minh Luan of Premium Cycling Vinh Long.After stage four, Quang Van Cuong from Gao Hat Ngoc Troi An Giang remained the tour leader, clocking 6:48.34.The green jersey belongs to Yuth with 49 points.Gao Hat Ngoc Troi An Giang are on top of the team ranking. Cambodia and Premium Cycling Vinh Long came second and third, respectively.The fourth stage on May 13 is from Kien Tuong to Hong Ngu Town of Dong Thap province on 108km. — VNA