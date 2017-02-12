“Nguyen tieu” festival celebrated in Laos

The Vietnamese community in Laos gathers in Phat Tich Pagoda in Vientiane to celebrate the traditional “Nguyen tieu” (first full moon) festival (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnamese community in Laos gathered in Phat Tich Pagoda in Vientiane on February 11 to celebrate the traditional “Nguyen tieu” (first full moon) festival, organised on every 15th day of the first lunar month.The festival is an important annual activityof Buddhism followers as well as the Vietnamese community in general as it is an occasion for praying for peace and luck in the new year and showing their solidarity through charity activities.This year’s event drew many youngsters, showing the youth’s increasing interest in traditional culture, said Nguyen Minh Chau, a Vietnamese who has lived in Vientiane for many year.On the occasion, Phat Tich Pagoda in conjunction with the Vietnamese Business Association in Laos presented 100 gifts to the needy in Vientiane.Built in 1957, Phat Tich Pagoda has been among spiritual centres of the Vietnamese community in Vientiane and nearly localities. The pagoda has also acted as a bridge for Vietnamese in Laos to support each other in their lives.-VNA