A corner of Nha Trang City (Photo: moit.gov.vn)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – More than 30 urban area projects have been implemented in Nha Trang City, the central province of Khanh Hoa, according to statistics of the provincial Construction Department.



The new residence areas cover a total 1,770 hectares with registered capital of some 24 trillion VND (about 1 billion USD).



They are located in Vinh Hoa, Vinh Trung, Vinh Trung, Phuoc Long, Ngoc Hiep and Vinh Hiep wards as well as Vinh Thai and Phuoc Dong communes.



Most projects have finalised land clearance work at a rate of 70 – 90 percent. Some have began operations such as Vinh Diem Trung Urban Area in Vinh Hiep ward and An Bien Sea Urban Area in Vinh Truong ward.



New urban areas are connected with infrastructure while meeting demand for housing in Nha Trang.-VNA