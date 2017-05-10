Nha Trang – Khanh Hoa Sea Festival 2017 slated for June

A corner of Nha Trang City (Photo: moit.gov.vn)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – The central coastal province of Khanh Hoa will host a Sea Festival from June 10-13 with over 50 activities ranging from culture, art, sports to trade seminars, the provincial People’s Committee announced on May 10.

The Nha Trang-Khanh Hoa Sea Festival will feature many traditional local festivals such as a salangane nest festival, fishermen’s rituals to pray for good catches, and street dragon dance.

There will also be sport games, scientific workshops and trade fairs at the festival, themed “Welcoming friends with open arms”.

Visitors will be entertained with art performance by local and foreign troupes, including those from Spain, Russia, France, the Republic of Korea and Australia.

An international cooking competition will give visitors a good chance to enjoy local sea food specialties and the Nha Trang Tourism College is expected to cook a giant seafood porridge pot in order to set a Vietnam Guinness record.

An international seminar on sustainable development of Vietnam’s salangane nest industry, held by Khanh Hoa Salangane Company, will also take place during the festival.

The province has directed authorised departments and agencies to ensure price stability, food safety and health care for visitors. It is expected to welcome about 150,000 domestic and foreign tourists during the festival. –VNA