Nhan Dan newspaper launches online Russian version

Politburo member Vo Van Thuong speaks at the ceremony. (Source: nhandan.com.vn)

- Nhan Dan (The People) newspaper launched its online Russian language version on February 3, in coincidence with the 87th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).Addressing the launching ceremony in Hanoi, Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member and Head of the CPV Central Committee's Communications and Education Commission, hailed the newspaper’s dynamism as reflected in the publishing of various versions in different languages. Nhan Dan now runs its online versions in five languages, which are Vietnamese, English, French, Chinese and Russian.He said the Politburo and the Party Central Committee Secretariat consider the Russian language version of Nhan Dan newspaper an important channel to distribute up-to-date and comprehensive mainstream information on Vietnam's situation to Russian speaking readers in the world.He urged the newspaper to serve as a bridge connecting overseas Vietnamese communities and the homeland and foster the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Russia.Nhan Dan’s Russian-language version is available at http://ru.nhandan.org.vn, or http://ru.nhandan.com.vn.-VNA