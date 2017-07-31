A farmer harvests rice by combine harvester (Source: VNA)

–The southern province of Ninh Thuan plans to invest 1.2 billion VND (52,800 USD) to encourage the use of technology and industrial equipment in farming in the locality.The sum will be used to implement 11 projects in different areas, including helping farmers purchase machines for farm produce processing, assisting rural firms to join trade fairs in other localities, improving management capacity and product quality and vocational training.According to the provincial Centre for Industry Encouraging and Trade Promotion, the province currently has more than 5,570 rural industrial production and trade facilities, including 179 companies and 5,391 household businesses, employing some 21,500 labourers.The majority of facilities are small scale, with the average capital of a company about 21.9 billion VND, while that of a household business is 70.4 million VND and 80 million VND for each cooperative. Their access to capital and new technology is limited and growth is slow.Director of the centre Vo Viet Hieu said that the centre will continue calling on businesses to replace outdated technology with modern and environmentaly-friendly models for greener production.At the same time, rural industrial facilities will receive advice on investment information to expand their business in line with the development strategy of each locality, he said.The province will also help the firms with administrative procedures, capital and land, while assisting them in improving their products’ quality through trade promotion programmes, added Hieu.-VNA