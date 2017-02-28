No respite from cold spell in North

Illustrative image (Source: tienphong.vn)

- The National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting has reported that another cold spell is moving towards the south and would affect to northern provinces.The centre warned that the northern provinces could experience low temperature and rainfall, starting on March 1 night.Due to the impact of the strong cold air, central provinces would see strong winds, the centre said.The mountainous provinces are getting colder, with temperatures ranging from 9 degrees Celsius to 11 degrees Celsius.Temperature could drop to 7 degrees Celsius at some places. It is expected to hover around 14 degrees Celsius to 16 degrees Celsius in Hanoi.The cold weather will prolong over the week.-VNA