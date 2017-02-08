Northern region braces for fresh cold spell

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A cold spell is forecast to hit the northern region from February 8 night, bringing the average temperature down to around 13-16 degrees Celsius.



According to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecast, the cold spell will lead to sporadic showers in the northern provinces and medium to heavy rainfall in the central coastal provinces.



The northern and central-northern regions will experience cold weather from Thursday. Average temperature is expected to hover at some 13-16 degrees. The temperature in the mountainous areas will drop to 10-13 degrees, with temperature in the high mountains dropping to below 10 degrees.



In Hanoi, the average temperature will not be lower than 13 degrees.



Tran Quang Nang, head of the Short-term Meteorological Forecast Division of the centre, said February 9 to February 11 would be the coldest days during this cold spell. On February 10 and 11, the temperature is expected to further drop as the cold spell would be reinforced.-VNA