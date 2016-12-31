Northern Vietnam named Forbes’ cheapest travel place

Terrace fields in the northern province of Ha Giang (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The US magazine Forbes has listed northern Vietnam as the cheapest place to visit in 2017



According to the magazine, areas along the border with China, north of Hanoi, budget travellers can find private accommodation priced at 10-15 USD a night and dorms for 5 USD on average, while meals cost maximum 2 USD.



Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan’s capital, came second in the list, followed by Lisbon (Portugal), Seoul (the Republic of Korea) and Bucharest (Rumani).



The list also includes Cape Point in South Africa, Crete Island in Greece, Palawan Island in the Philippines, Burleigh Heads town in Queensland, Australia and Porto in Portugal.-VNA



